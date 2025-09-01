Mysterious Maritime Incident Near Yanbu

An incident was reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Sunday involving a vessel approximately 40 nautical miles southwest of Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. The details include a mysterious splash and a loud bang caused by an unknown projectile.

Despite the unsettling nature of the occurrence, the vessel's crew were confirmed safe. The ship was able to continue on its journey without further incident, according to UKMTO.

The maritime agency has been notified of this situation and continues to monitor the safety of vessels in the area, ensuring that maritime operations proceed unimpeded.