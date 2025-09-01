Left Menu

MPL Faces Major Workforce Downsizing Amid India's Gaming Ban

MPL, facing India's ban on paid online games, will dismiss 60% of its local staff. The ban, citing youth financial and addiction risks, shocked the gaming industry. MPL, shifting focus to free games and U.S. business, will also face a loss of half its revenue from India.

Updated: 01-09-2025 08:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian online gaming app Mobile Premier League (MPL) is set to lay off approximately 60% of its local employees due to a significant downsizing following a government ban on paid games. The ban, announced earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, targets online paid games, highlighting concerns over financial and addiction risks, particularly affecting the youth.

Spearheading a significant shift, MPL plans to concentrate on free-to-play games and expand its business operations in the U.S. market. This realignment involves laying off about 300 out of 500 Indian staff across multiple divisions, including marketing, finance, operations, engineering, and legal.

MPL CEO Sai Srinivas conveyed the downsizing decision in an internal email, emphasizing the company's support for affected employees during the transition. Meanwhile, the Indian gaming sector, comprising companies like MPL and Dream11, grapples with the ban's implications, which has already caused several gaming apps to cease operations.

