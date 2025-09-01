U.S. Revokes Semiconductor Equipment Authorisation: Impact on Samsung and SK Hynix

Shares in leading South Korean firms Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw a decline on Monday, following the U.S. decision to revoke authorisations that permitted them to obtain semiconductor manufacturing equipment for their Chinese plants.

This decision, intended to take effect in 120 days, poses concerns for the companies as a substantial portion of their DRAM and NAND production is rooted in China. Samsung's shares fell by 2.3%, while SK Hynix lost 4.4%, both trailing behind the benchmark KOSPI's 0.7% drop.

SK Hynix plans to engage with both the Korean and U.S. governments to mitigate effects, while analysts believe the short-term impact will be cushioned by their production strategies focused mostly within South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)