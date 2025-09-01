Selfie Software Sparks Social Media Ban Concerns in Australia

An Australian government report suggests that selfie-based age estimation software could help enforce a teen social media ban. However, it noted some 'unacceptable' inaccuracies, particularly among certain groups, as the December rollout looms.

The report, released on Monday, highlighted the software's general accuracy and privacy respect but expressed concerns over accuracy near the age cut-off of 16. While the ban may minimally disrupt some users, challenges remain for non-Caucasians and teenage girls, pointing to a mixed experience upon implementation.

With social media giants like Instagram and YouTube required to block under-16 users or face hefty fines, the report raises questions about the system's effectiveness. Media experts and government officials stress the need for effective age-verification methods while safeguarding user privacy.