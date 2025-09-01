Left Menu

Selfie Software Sparks Social Media Ban Concerns in Australia

An Australian report reveals that selfie-based age estimation software might enforce a teen social media ban by December; however, concerns arise over accuracy, especially for non-Caucasians and teenage girls. Social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube must comply or face significant fines, sparking debates on the system's readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:12 IST
Selfie Software Sparks Social Media Ban Concerns in Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Australian government report suggests that selfie-based age estimation software could help enforce a teen social media ban. However, it noted some 'unacceptable' inaccuracies, particularly among certain groups, as the December rollout looms.

The report, released on Monday, highlighted the software's general accuracy and privacy respect but expressed concerns over accuracy near the age cut-off of 16. While the ban may minimally disrupt some users, challenges remain for non-Caucasians and teenage girls, pointing to a mixed experience upon implementation.

With social media giants like Instagram and YouTube required to block under-16 users or face hefty fines, the report raises questions about the system's effectiveness. Media experts and government officials stress the need for effective age-verification methods while safeguarding user privacy.

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

 India
2
I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM Modi at SCO summit.

I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM...

 Global
3
September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

 Global
4
Pahalgam strike was not only attack on India, but it was open challenge to countries, people believing in humanity: PM Modi.

Pahalgam strike was not only attack on India, but it was open challenge to c...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025