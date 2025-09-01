Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Rare Overture: Parade, Diplomacy, and War History

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is traveling to Beijing to attend a military parade on China's invitation, marking a rare diplomatic outing. The parade celebrates Japan's World War Two surrender, with Russian President Vladimir Putin also attending, highlighting regional diplomatic relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:43 IST
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, departed from Pyongyang on a train on Monday afternoon. His destination: Beijing, China, where he is set to partake in a major diplomatic event, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

This journey signifies a rare outing from the reclusive nation for a multilateral event, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic engagements for North Korea. Kim is set to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday.

Invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un will attend a military parade commemorating Japan's surrender at the end of World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin, known for his strengthened ties with Kim, will also be present, underscoring significant regional diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

