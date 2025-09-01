Kim Jong Un's Rare Overture: Parade, Diplomacy, and War History

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, departed from Pyongyang on a train on Monday afternoon. His destination: Beijing, China, where he is set to partake in a major diplomatic event, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

This journey signifies a rare outing from the reclusive nation for a multilateral event, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic engagements for North Korea. Kim is set to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday.

Invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un will attend a military parade commemorating Japan's surrender at the end of World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin, known for his strengthened ties with Kim, will also be present, underscoring significant regional diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)