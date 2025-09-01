GPS Jamming Threatens EU President's Flight Amid Russian Tensions

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's flight experienced GPS jamming en route to Bulgaria, raising concerns over potential Russian involvement. Despite the disruption, the plane landed safely after Bulgarian air traffic controllers switched to ground-based systems for navigation.

This incident follows accusations of similar interference tactics by Russia, prompting the EU to enhance its defense strategies. The EU aims to bolster its satellite presence in low orbit, a measure expounded by EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, to better detect and counteract such interference.

The disruption comes during von der Leyen's inspection tour of EU states near Russia, underscoring the pressing threats from Russia and the EU's dedication to increasing defense spending. This incident is seen as a wake-up call, reinforcing the need for advanced navigational tools and preparedness against such jamming threats.