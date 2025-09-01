Left Menu

GPS Jamming Threatens EU President's Flight Amid Russian Tensions

The GPS system on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane was jammed en route to Bulgaria, with suspicions of Russian interference. Although the plane landed safely, the incident emphasizes the EU's commitment to bolster defense capabilities against ongoing threats, highlighting previous similar instances involving Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:04 IST
GPS Jamming Threatens EU President's Flight Amid Russian Tensions
GPS

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's flight experienced GPS jamming en route to Bulgaria, raising concerns over potential Russian involvement. Despite the disruption, the plane landed safely after Bulgarian air traffic controllers switched to ground-based systems for navigation.

This incident follows accusations of similar interference tactics by Russia, prompting the EU to enhance its defense strategies. The EU aims to bolster its satellite presence in low orbit, a measure expounded by EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, to better detect and counteract such interference.

The disruption comes during von der Leyen's inspection tour of EU states near Russia, underscoring the pressing threats from Russia and the EU's dedication to increasing defense spending. This incident is seen as a wake-up call, reinforcing the need for advanced navigational tools and preparedness against such jamming threats.

TRENDING

1
Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

 India
2
Delhi Airport: A Global Transit Hub Soars

Delhi Airport: A Global Transit Hub Soars

 India
3
Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare

Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare

 India
4
Brazil-India Alliance: Pioneering Global Climate Solutions

Brazil-India Alliance: Pioneering Global Climate Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025