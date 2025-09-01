Left Menu

European Shares Edge Higher on Defence Stock Gains Amid Trade and Tariff Turmoil

European shares edged up on Monday, led by a rally in defence stocks, as Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug showed strong results. However, gains were limited due to concerns about global debt and U.S. tariffs. The aerospace and defence sectors saw notable growth, supported by positive developments in Ukraine-related plans and trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:25 IST
European Shares Edge Higher on Defence Stock Gains Amid Trade and Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares closed slightly higher on Monday, driven by a boost in defence stocks and promising data from Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug, Wegovy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.17% to hit 551.07, with the aerospace and defence sector leading the charge, surging 2.1% close to a record peak.

Companies such as Rolls-Royce Holdings, Rheinmetall, and Hensoldt saw increases ranging from 2.8% to 4.5%, fueled by reports that the European Union is developing plans to dispatch troops to Ukraine. Additionally, Norway's decision to purchase new frigates from the UK boosted Britain's BAE Systems by 1.8%.

Meanwhile, rising long-term euro zone bond yields capped overall gains, raising concerns about global government debt levels. U.S. trade policy also occupied the spotlight, as the U.S. seeks Supreme Court involvement to maintain tariffs deemed illegal, with the EU negotiating trade deals amid this uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
2
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China
3
Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

 Venezuela
4
Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall

Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025