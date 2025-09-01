Left Menu

Thrilling Ninth Day at the U.S. Open: Key Highlights and Standout Performances

The ninth day of the U.S. Open saw Alex de Minaur secure a spot in the quarter-finals after a straightforward win against Leandro Riedi. Clear skies and mild temperatures set the stage for exciting matches, including a much-anticipated rematch between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

The ninth day of the U.S. Open brought high-stakes action as players vied for spots in the quarter-finals. Australia's Alex de Minaur delivered a decisive victory against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi, with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Under sunny skies in New York and with temperatures at a pleasant 23 degrees Celsius, fans were treated to an exciting line-up, including the highlight rematch between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. Other notable performances included Sabalenka's commanding win to advance further in the tournament.

Additional contenders like Djokovic and Krejcikova showcased their prowess, while newcomers like Alcaraz and Pegula demonstrated impressive form as they progressed to the quarter-finals. The event continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling matches and exceptional displays of talent.

