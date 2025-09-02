Left Menu

PEI-Genesis Expands Production Capabilities for Faster Connector Delivery in Asia-Pacific

PEI-Genesis has expanded its Zhuhai, China facility's production capabilities for the Souriau by Eaton JBX connector series. This ensures faster delivery and enhances supply chain efficiency for customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The Zhuhai facility now supports 18 product lines, offering solutions for medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zhuhai | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:22 IST
  • Country:
  • China

PEI-Genesis has announced the enhancement of its production capabilities at the Zhuhai, China facility for the Souriau by Eaton JBX connector series. This expansion aims to improve delivery speeds and efficiency for Asia-Pacific clientele, offering over 7,000 configurations and custom cable assemblies for crucial sectors like medical and aerospace.

Philippe Mechin, Director of Asia Sales & Marketing at Eaton, emphasized the faster and more flexible service this expansion brings to Asian customers. Alex Tsui, VP & Managing Director APAC at PEI-Genesis, underscored the move's role in strengthening regional capabilities and maintaining rapid service promises.

The Zhuhai plant now backs 18 product lines, including those by Amphenol and Cannon, ensuring high reliability and compliance with AS9100D standards. PEI-Genesis continues to operate globally, with facilities in the US, UK, Czech Republic, and China.

