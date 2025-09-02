Left Menu

Putin's Stance on EU Membership and NATO Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserts that Moscow never opposed Ukraine's potential European Union membership, counteracting claims of Russian aggression towards Europe. He conveyed to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that Western nations and NATO aim to dominate post-Soviet regions, emphasizing Russia's focus on safeguarding its interests.

In a recent declaration, Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that Moscow has never been against Ukraine joining the European Union. Addressing rumors of potential hostility towards Europe, Putin sought to dispel any notions of conflict.

During a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in China, Putin highlighted that Western powers and the NATO alliance are attempting to exert influence over the entire post-Soviet area. He underscored Russia's sole intention of defending its sovereignty.

Putin's statements come amidst escalating tensions as Western countries express concern over Russia's regional ambitions. However, the Russian leader blames external efforts to diminish Russian influence in former Soviet territories.

