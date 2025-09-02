Synechron Celebrates $1 Billion Revenue Milestone with Employee Rewards

Synechron, a pioneering player in digital transformation consulting, has achieved a major milestone by surpassing $1 billion in revenue. In recognition of this achievement, the firm is awarding restricted stock units (RSUs) to its employees across the globe.

Faisal Husain, Synechron's co-founder and CEO, emphasized the significance of this growth, attributing it to the dedication of employees and trust from clients and partners. 'Crossing the billion-dollar mark is a testament to our unique culture and innovative solutions,' Husain remarked.

Having started in 2001 as a self-funded startup, Synechron has evolved into a global entity with 16,000 employees in 59 offices. The company continues to lead in providing cutting-edge solutions in AI, cloud, and digital services, particularly to over 200 marquee financial clients worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)