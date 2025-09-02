Synechron Celebrates $1 Billion Revenue Milestone with Employee Rewards
Synechron, a global digital transformation firm, reached $1 billion in revenue and is granting restricted stock units to its worldwide workforce. This success is attributed to the company's innovative culture, strong client relationships, and commitment to digital solutions across various industries.
- Country:
- India
Synechron, a pioneering player in digital transformation consulting, has achieved a major milestone by surpassing $1 billion in revenue. In recognition of this achievement, the firm is awarding restricted stock units (RSUs) to its employees across the globe.
Faisal Husain, Synechron's co-founder and CEO, emphasized the significance of this growth, attributing it to the dedication of employees and trust from clients and partners. 'Crossing the billion-dollar mark is a testament to our unique culture and innovative solutions,' Husain remarked.
Having started in 2001 as a self-funded startup, Synechron has evolved into a global entity with 16,000 employees in 59 offices. The company continues to lead in providing cutting-edge solutions in AI, cloud, and digital services, particularly to over 200 marquee financial clients worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flipkart Unveils Next-Gen Innovations at Tech Day 2025
Innovations in Quality Homes: Spotlight on CIFTIS 2025
CFA Society India's Wealth Management Conference: Navigating Change and Innovation
Bridging Gaps: Empowering Rural Economics through Banking Innovation
Indo-Swiss Collaboration: Strengthening Research and Innovation Ties