eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements
Spanish travel firm eDreams ODIGEO stops listing accommodations in illegal Israeli settlements, following protests and the UN listing it as a company supporting these settlements. The company, in contact with the UN and NGOs, aims to prevent future issues by implementing location screening.
Spanish travel company eDreams ODIGEO has taken the decisive step of blocking listings of accommodations in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to their chief financial officer, David Elizaga.
The move follows protests at the company's Annual General Meeting in July and its inclusion on a United Nations list published in 2023, which has pressured eDreams to ensure it does not provide services in support of the illegal settlements.
Elizaga remains confident that the company, with aid from the UN and NGOs, will avoid being included in future lists. The firm also reported a return to profitability in its latest financial report.
