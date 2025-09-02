Left Menu

India Advances Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Expanding the Chip Ecosystem

India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0 aims to bolster not only chip manufacturing but also support ecosystem partners essential to production, with significant incentives earmarked for product development. The mission, with a budget of around USD 30 billion, seeks to cover all sectors and revamp the design-linked incentive scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to solidify its position in the global semiconductor market, India is advancing its Semiconductor Mission 2.0. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at Semicon India 2025 that this mission will extend support beyond chip manufacturing, aiding essential ecosystem partners in the process.

A significant portion of incentives will be directed towards product development, intending to embed the full development lifecycle of semiconductors domestically. The initiative will cover various sectors from automotive to defense, aiming to develop chipsets designed in India, ensuring intellectual property rights remain within the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the mission's scale, with ten projects worth over USD 18 billion already in progress. This revised mission includes expanding the design-linked incentive scheme, seeking to capture a piece of the USD 1 trillion global chip market.

