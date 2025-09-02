India Advances Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Expanding the Chip Ecosystem

In a bid to solidify its position in the global semiconductor market, India is advancing its Semiconductor Mission 2.0. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at Semicon India 2025 that this mission will extend support beyond chip manufacturing, aiding essential ecosystem partners in the process.

A significant portion of incentives will be directed towards product development, intending to embed the full development lifecycle of semiconductors domestically. The initiative will cover various sectors from automotive to defense, aiming to develop chipsets designed in India, ensuring intellectual property rights remain within the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the mission's scale, with ten projects worth over USD 18 billion already in progress. This revised mission includes expanding the design-linked incentive scheme, seeking to capture a piece of the USD 1 trillion global chip market.