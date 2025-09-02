Left Menu

Tata and Merck Forge Landmark Partnership for India's Semiconductor Ambitions

Tata Electronics has partnered with Merck Electronics to bolster India’s semiconductor industry by developing capabilities in materials and fabrication. The collaboration aims to establish the country's first semiconductor Fab in Gujarat, leveraging Merck's expertise and promoting local supply chain and talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:02 IST
Tata and Merck Forge Landmark Partnership for India's Semiconductor Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Electronics has secured a pioneering partnership with Merck Electronics to elevate India's semiconductor sector. The deal, sealed at Semicon India 2025 with the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, focuses on sourcing high-quality electronic materials and systems for a state-of-the-art chip plant in Dholera, Gujarat.

This significant collaboration marks one of the initial global initiatives between a leading materials solutions provider and a prominent Indian semiconductor firm. Merck is set to supply Tata Electronics with a comprehensive product range, including high-purity electronic materials, advanced gas systems, and AI-powered solutions for the Dholera Fab.

The joint venture not only promises to enhance semiconductor infrastructure and processes but also emphasizes safety, manufacturing excellence, and local talent cultivation. It aligns with India's goal to build a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, fortified by Tata's major investment of Rs 91,000 crore in Gujarat.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Aid

Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Ai...

 India
2
Punjab's Struggle for Due Funds Amidst Destructive Floods

Punjab's Struggle for Due Funds Amidst Destructive Floods

 India
3
Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K

Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K

 India
4
Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze

Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025