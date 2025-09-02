Tata and Merck Forge Landmark Partnership for India's Semiconductor Ambitions
Tata Electronics has partnered with Merck Electronics to bolster India’s semiconductor industry by developing capabilities in materials and fabrication. The collaboration aims to establish the country's first semiconductor Fab in Gujarat, leveraging Merck's expertise and promoting local supply chain and talent development.
- Country:
- India
Tata Electronics has secured a pioneering partnership with Merck Electronics to elevate India's semiconductor sector. The deal, sealed at Semicon India 2025 with the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, focuses on sourcing high-quality electronic materials and systems for a state-of-the-art chip plant in Dholera, Gujarat.
This significant collaboration marks one of the initial global initiatives between a leading materials solutions provider and a prominent Indian semiconductor firm. Merck is set to supply Tata Electronics with a comprehensive product range, including high-purity electronic materials, advanced gas systems, and AI-powered solutions for the Dholera Fab.
The joint venture not only promises to enhance semiconductor infrastructure and processes but also emphasizes safety, manufacturing excellence, and local talent cultivation. It aligns with India's goal to build a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, fortified by Tata's major investment of Rs 91,000 crore in Gujarat.
