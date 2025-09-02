India Deep Tech Alliance: Driving India's Tech Revolution

The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) has emerged as a formidable force within the tech landscape, securing upwards of $1 billion in commitments from both global and Indian investors. Officially launched at Semicon India 2025, the coalition aims to transform India's position in sectors such as semiconductors and AI.

Initial commitments to the alliance have come from notable names including Celesta Capital and Accel. The IDTA's focus is to accelerate the Indian deep tech ecosystem, utilizing private capital to establish globally impactful companies in strategically important fields.

The alliance's goals align with India's Research Development and Innovation Scheme. Beyond financial backing, IDTA offers mentorship, customer access, and facilitates global supply chain integration to assist in scaling Indian tech ventures globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)