Odisha Sets Course to Become India's Semiconductor Powerhouse

Odisha has taken a significant leap in the semiconductor industry by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 2,655 crore during the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave. Key players such as TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB Pvt Ltd and @SancodeTech are involved, emphasizing Odisha's commitment to becoming a major hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Odisha's vision to establish itself as a preferred global destination for semiconductor and advanced electronics. The initiative is supported by landmark projects under the India Semiconductor Mission and policies aimed at building a robust ecosystem for innovation and manufacturing.

Engagements with international leaders like Intel and Renesas signify Odisha's strategic efforts to foster investment and partnerships. The state anticipates the groundbreaking of a new plant by mid-October 2025 and plans extend to collaborations with Malaysia for youth skill development and technological advancements.

