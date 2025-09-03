Left Menu

Odisha Sets Course to Become India's Semiconductor Powerhouse

Odisha announces a major initiative in semiconductor manufacturing, signing MoUs worth Rs 2,655 crore with industry leaders at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave. The state aims to position itself as a top destination for semiconductor and advanced electronics through strategic partnerships and policy frameworks, including the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:25 IST
Odisha Sets Course to Become India's Semiconductor Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha has taken a significant leap in the semiconductor industry by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 2,655 crore during the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave. Key players such as TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB Pvt Ltd and @SancodeTech are involved, emphasizing Odisha's commitment to becoming a major hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Odisha's vision to establish itself as a preferred global destination for semiconductor and advanced electronics. The initiative is supported by landmark projects under the India Semiconductor Mission and policies aimed at building a robust ecosystem for innovation and manufacturing.

Engagements with international leaders like Intel and Renesas signify Odisha's strategic efforts to foster investment and partnerships. The state anticipates the groundbreaking of a new plant by mid-October 2025 and plans extend to collaborations with Malaysia for youth skill development and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
2
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
3
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global
4
Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025