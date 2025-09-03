Odisha Sets Course to Become India's Semiconductor Powerhouse
Odisha announces a major initiative in semiconductor manufacturing, signing MoUs worth Rs 2,655 crore with industry leaders at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave. The state aims to position itself as a top destination for semiconductor and advanced electronics through strategic partnerships and policy frameworks, including the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy 2025.
Odisha has taken a significant leap in the semiconductor industry by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 2,655 crore during the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave. Key players such as TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB Pvt Ltd and @SancodeTech are involved, emphasizing Odisha's commitment to becoming a major hub for semiconductor manufacturing.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Odisha's vision to establish itself as a preferred global destination for semiconductor and advanced electronics. The initiative is supported by landmark projects under the India Semiconductor Mission and policies aimed at building a robust ecosystem for innovation and manufacturing.
Engagements with international leaders like Intel and Renesas signify Odisha's strategic efforts to foster investment and partnerships. The state anticipates the groundbreaking of a new plant by mid-October 2025 and plans extend to collaborations with Malaysia for youth skill development and technological advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
