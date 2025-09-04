Anisimova Upsets Swiatek in U.S. Open Thriller
American tennis player Amanda Anisimova achieved a significant victory by defeating Polish second seed Iga Swiatek with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Anisimova will now face either Karolina Muchova or Naomi Osaka in the next round.
The match showcased Anisimova's impressive play, which dismantled Swiatek's typically strong game.
Looking ahead, Anisimova is set to compete against either the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova, currently the 11th seed, or the formidable Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, in her subsequent match.
