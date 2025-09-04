Left Menu

Anisimova Upsets Swiatek in U.S. Open Thriller

American tennis player Amanda Anisimova achieved a significant victory by defeating Polish second seed Iga Swiatek with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Anisimova will now face either Karolina Muchova or Naomi Osaka in the next round.

Amanda Anisimova, the rising star from the United States, caused a major upset by defeating Poland's second seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, during Wednesday's U.S. Open quarter-finals.

The match showcased Anisimova's impressive play, which dismantled Swiatek's typically strong game.

Looking ahead, Anisimova is set to compete against either the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova, currently the 11th seed, or the formidable Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, in her subsequent match.

