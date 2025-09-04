Anisimova Upsets Swiatek in U.S. Open Thriller

Amanda Anisimova, the rising star from the United States, caused a major upset by defeating Poland's second seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, during Wednesday's U.S. Open quarter-finals.

The match showcased Anisimova's impressive play, which dismantled Swiatek's typically strong game.

Looking ahead, Anisimova is set to compete against either the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova, currently the 11th seed, or the formidable Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, in her subsequent match.