China's Tariff Target: U.S. Optical Fibres

China will introduce anti-dumping duties of up to 78.2% on certain U.S. single-mode optical fibres starting September 4, to persist until April 2028. The affected products include cut-off wavelength-shifted single-mode optical fibers.

Updated: 04-09-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 05:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant trade move, China has announced the imposition of anti-dumping duties reaching up to 78.2% on several U.S. single-mode optical fibres.

This regulatory measure is set to commence on September 4 and will remain effective until April 2028, according to a statement issued late Wednesday.

The specific category impacted includes cut-off wavelength-shifted single-mode optical fibres, potentially escalating tensions in the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

