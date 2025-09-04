China's Tariff Target: U.S. Optical Fibres

In a significant trade move, China has announced the imposition of anti-dumping duties reaching up to 78.2% on several U.S. single-mode optical fibres.

This regulatory measure is set to commence on September 4 and will remain effective until April 2028, according to a statement issued late Wednesday.

The specific category impacted includes cut-off wavelength-shifted single-mode optical fibres, potentially escalating tensions in the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)