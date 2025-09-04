China's Tariff Target: U.S. Optical Fibres
China will introduce anti-dumping duties of up to 78.2% on certain U.S. single-mode optical fibres starting September 4, to persist until April 2028. The affected products include cut-off wavelength-shifted single-mode optical fibers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-09-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 05:14 IST
- China
In a significant trade move, China has announced the imposition of anti-dumping duties reaching up to 78.2% on several U.S. single-mode optical fibres.
This regulatory measure is set to commence on September 4 and will remain effective until April 2028, according to a statement issued late Wednesday.
The specific category impacted includes cut-off wavelength-shifted single-mode optical fibres, potentially escalating tensions in the tech industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
