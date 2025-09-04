InfoComm India 2025: The Ultimate Pro AV Experience
InfoComm India 2025 is set to be a landmark event for the Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) sector in Mumbai, showcasing over 130 new products from 200 companies across 11 countries. With a keen focus on AI integration, the exhibition offers hands-on learning and insights into next-generation AV solutions.
- Country:
- India
The highly anticipated InfoComm India 2025 is gearing up to be a key event for the country's rapidly expanding Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) market. Set to take place from September 9-11 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the tradeshow will bring together top industry players from around the globe.
This year's edition marks a significant milestone, featuring a packed showcase of cutting-edge technology from 200 leading companies and 130 new product launches. A major highlight is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in AV solutions, with practical demonstrations spearheading the exhibition.
Attendees can look forward to interactive demos, workshops, and a variety of networking opportunities designed to connected professionals, nurture innovation, and discover groundbreaking strategies in AI-driven AV technologies.
- READ MORE ON:
- InfoComm
- India
- 2025
- Pro AV
- Artificial Intelligence
- Technology
- Mumbai
- Tradeshow
- Networking
- Exhibitors
ALSO READ
Technology, innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Modi after talks with Singapore counterpart Wong.
Mumbai Ignites the Future of Fire and Safety at Fire India 2025
Asian Markets Surge Amid Technology Rally and Dollar Slide
Arkade Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisition in Mumbai
Rains Prompt Reptile Rescues in Mumbai