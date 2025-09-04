InfoComm India 2025: The Ultimate Pro AV Experience

The highly anticipated InfoComm India 2025 is gearing up to be a key event for the country's rapidly expanding Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) market. Set to take place from September 9-11 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the tradeshow will bring together top industry players from around the globe.

This year's edition marks a significant milestone, featuring a packed showcase of cutting-edge technology from 200 leading companies and 130 new product launches. A major highlight is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in AV solutions, with practical demonstrations spearheading the exhibition.

Attendees can look forward to interactive demos, workshops, and a variety of networking opportunities designed to connected professionals, nurture innovation, and discover groundbreaking strategies in AI-driven AV technologies.