DRDO Paves Way for Indigenous Breakthroughs with Industrial Tech Transfers
The Defence Research & Development Organisation has transferred three advanced materials technologies to industry partners to enhance India's self-reliance in missile systems and naval applications. This move marks a significant advancement in indigenous materials technology for strategic applications, showcasing DRDO's commitment to industry-research collaboration.
- Country:
- India
The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken a forward leap by transferring three advanced materials technologies to industry partners, the defence ministry announced Thursday.
The transfer included technologies crucial for high-quality radome production, alongside steel sheets and plates offering ultrahigh strength and fracture toughness for defense applications. This initiative aims to bolster India's self-reliance in its missile systems and naval applications, according to ministry statements.
DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat, highlighted the significant impact of these collaborations and the role of technology in shaping strategic advancements. Such efforts illustrate DRDO's ongoing dedication to nurturing industry-research partnerships for technological innovation and rapid deployment in commercial and strategic realms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation
Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation
The Great Indian Beauty Festival 2025: A Month-Long Celebration of Skincare Innovations
Esri India's GIS User Conference 2025: Pioneering Innovations in AI and Geospatial Tech
Hylenr Welcomes Jeff Tolnar to Spearhead LENR Innovations