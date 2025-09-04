DRDO Paves Way for Indigenous Breakthroughs with Industrial Tech Transfers

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken a forward leap by transferring three advanced materials technologies to industry partners, the defence ministry announced Thursday.

The transfer included technologies crucial for high-quality radome production, alongside steel sheets and plates offering ultrahigh strength and fracture toughness for defense applications. This initiative aims to bolster India's self-reliance in its missile systems and naval applications, according to ministry statements.

DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat, highlighted the significant impact of these collaborations and the role of technology in shaping strategic advancements. Such efforts illustrate DRDO's ongoing dedication to nurturing industry-research partnerships for technological innovation and rapid deployment in commercial and strategic realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)