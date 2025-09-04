Left Menu

Nepal's Social Media Crackdown: Blocking Platforms for Non-Compliance

Nepal plans to block access to unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, as part of a crackdown on misuse. The government claims unregistered platforms are fostering fake IDs, cybercrime, and social unrest. Some platforms registered, but others like Facebook face a potential shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:14 IST
Nepal's Social Media Crackdown: Blocking Platforms for Non-Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal announced its intent to block access to several social media platforms that failed to register with authorities as part of its effort to curb online misuse.

The government alleges that unregistered platforms are used to spread fake IDs, cybercrime, and social unrest in a country where 90% of its 30 million people use the internet. A deadline was given to these companies to comply with registration requirements, but entities such as Facebook have not registered.

While some platforms like TikTok and Viber have registered, Facebook's non-compliance could lead to a shutdown. This move is part of a global trend where nations are tightening control over social media to ensure data privacy and reduce misinformation, though critics warn it could suppress free expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025