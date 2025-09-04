Nepal's Social Media Crackdown: Blocking Platforms for Non-Compliance

Nepal announced its intent to block access to several social media platforms that failed to register with authorities as part of its effort to curb online misuse.

The government alleges that unregistered platforms are used to spread fake IDs, cybercrime, and social unrest in a country where 90% of its 30 million people use the internet. A deadline was given to these companies to comply with registration requirements, but entities such as Facebook have not registered.

While some platforms like TikTok and Viber have registered, Facebook's non-compliance could lead to a shutdown. This move is part of a global trend where nations are tightening control over social media to ensure data privacy and reduce misinformation, though critics warn it could suppress free expression.

