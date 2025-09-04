Tech Titans Dine with Trump: The Rose Garden Summit
President Donald Trump is hosting over two dozen tech and business leaders in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden. The gathering underscores Trump's evolving relationship with Silicon Valley as the tech sector aligns with his administration post-2024 election. Notable attendees include Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Bill Gates.
President Donald Trump will convene a select group of technology and business leaders on Thursday for a dinner in the White House Rose Garden. This meeting, confirmed by a White House official, features prominent figures such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook, and Microsoft's Bill Gates.
The occasion marks a pivot in Trump's association with the tech industry, which has often been contentious over content moderation and antitrust issues. Post-2024 election, the sector is navigating its dynamics with the Trump administration, mirroring his policies against diversity initiatives and seeking favors on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.
According to a White House spokesperson, the president is eager to host ongoing events in the newly revamped Rose Garden. Notably absent from the guest list is Elon Musk, who declared on social media that he was invited but unable to attend. The event follows an AI-focused assembly led by First Lady Melania Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
