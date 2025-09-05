Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai-LG Joint Facility

Authorities in the United States have detained up to 450 individuals described as 'unlawful aliens' at a Hyundai Motor production site in Georgia, marking a significant operation by law enforcement and immigration officials.

The facility, a collaboration with battery maker LG Energy Solution, had reportedly been the site of detentions involving South Korean nationals, according to earlier news stories. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed the raid in a social media post.

Both Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution have not provided comments regarding the raid, with Hyundai officials being unavailable at the time of this report's release.