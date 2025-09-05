Paisabazaar Opens First Retail Store in Gurugram, Plans to Open 100 More Across India

• Stores will bridge the digital-physical divide and will help segments, including underserved small business owners and first-time borrowers, make informed credit decisions • Next two stores will come up this month in Delhi and Noida Paisabazaar, India's largest credit marketplace and free credit score platform, announced the opening of its first retail store, in an effort to ease access to credit for varied segments. The retail store was opened in Gurugram. Paisabazaar plans to open 100 stores across key markets of Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major metros across India.

The next two stores would be launched in Delhi and Noida over the next few weeks. These retail stores would offer consumers a personalized experience to help them access the right products and best offers, across business loans, personal loans, home loans and credit cards along with expert advice to help strengthen credit profiles. The stores would particularly help consumers less comfortable with technology access credit by enabling them to make informed credit decisions. Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said at the launch, "The retail store is a new business model for us, one that combines the comfort of a physical interaction and a technology-led seamless experience. This is also a natural extension of our vision of making credit accessible to all Indians in the most transparent way. Our physical presence will help us both scale our business and deepen consumer trust." The launch of retail stores is in line with Paisabazaar's commitment to bridge the digital-physical divide, which would help all segments, including the underserved like small business owners and first-time borrowers, to access financial products with ease and confidence.

It also strengthens the brand's hybrid distribution model, enabling it to serve customers who prefer a more personalized and offline engagement while continuing to scale digitally across India.

About Paisabazaar Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score. Over the last 11 years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust of over 50 million consumers and it handles 20 lakh+ monthly enquiries from 1000+ cities. Paisabazaar has built 65+ partnerships withBanks, NBFCs, and fintechs to offer a broad range of credit products. Paisabazaar is ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

