Allow your interests, passions to evolve: Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant on Friday advised graduates of a law college here to allow their interests and passions to evolve, saying very few professionals -- lawyers or otherwise -- find their calling overnight.

Addressing the convocation of multiple batches of students of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Justice Surya Kant said evolving interests and passions should not be seen as confusion but as a sign of growth.

"The truth is, very few professionals—lawyers or otherwise—find their calling overnight. Your interests and passions will evolve, and as they do, your sense of purpose will transform," he said.

Acknowledging the internal struggle many face in finding the perfect role, the apex court judge said passion rarely emerges in a sudden burst. Instead, it develops gradually through layers of experience, curiosity, and reflection.

"Today, you may have an idea of where you wish to go, and tomorrow that vision may shift. Permit yourself to evolve and adapt, for the simple reason that growth rarely proceeds in a straight line.'' Reflecting on the legal profession, Justice Surya Kant said some may discover their passion in advocacy, others in the corporate world and still others in teaching, public service or paths entirely unexpected.

The magic of law lies in its permeability—its ability to let you reinvent yourself, to switch lanes and start over, he added.

The judge called on law graduates not to be afraid of uncertainty, but to embrace it and have the courage to ask themselves 'what truly makes me happy?'.

Noting that life is akin to a Formula 1 Grand Prix, Justice Surya Kanth likened the pivotal role of the paddock crew on a race track to the support and guidance that shapes one's journey through life.

"However, this race is a little different from the ones you watch online: in the Grand Prix of your life, your goal is not to finish the race faster than everyone else. The goal is to focus on the quality of your own race," he said.

The judge advised young lawyers and graduates to invest time in relationships, occasionally set work aside, and be present for those moments and people that matter the most.

