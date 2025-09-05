Left Menu

India-UAE Startup Exchange Launched to Foster International Expansion

The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi has inaugurated the India-UAE Startup Exchange. The initiative aims to assist Indian startups in entering the UAE market, promoting international growth, and enhancing collaboration through strategic discussions and partnerships in various high-tech sectors.

Updated: 05-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:26 IST
The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi has initiated the India-UAE Startup Exchange, an innovative program aimed at aiding Indian startups in tapping into the lucrative UAE market.

The announcement was made during a prestigious event hosted by UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, highlighting the strategic significance of such bilateral collaborations.

Featuring participants from 40 FITT-incubated startups, the dialogue facilitated discussions on market expansion strategies, leveraging the UAE's strategically favorable environment and location, thus aiming to boost synergy and international reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

