India-UAE Startup Exchange Launched to Foster International Expansion

The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi has initiated the India-UAE Startup Exchange, an innovative program aimed at aiding Indian startups in tapping into the lucrative UAE market.

The announcement was made during a prestigious event hosted by UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, highlighting the strategic significance of such bilateral collaborations.

Featuring participants from 40 FITT-incubated startups, the dialogue facilitated discussions on market expansion strategies, leveraging the UAE's strategically favorable environment and location, thus aiming to boost synergy and international reach.

