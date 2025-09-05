India-UAE Startup Exchange Launched to Foster International Expansion
The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi has inaugurated the India-UAE Startup Exchange. The initiative aims to assist Indian startups in entering the UAE market, promoting international growth, and enhancing collaboration through strategic discussions and partnerships in various high-tech sectors.
The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi has initiated the India-UAE Startup Exchange, an innovative program aimed at aiding Indian startups in tapping into the lucrative UAE market.
The announcement was made during a prestigious event hosted by UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, highlighting the strategic significance of such bilateral collaborations.
Featuring participants from 40 FITT-incubated startups, the dialogue facilitated discussions on market expansion strategies, leveraging the UAE's strategically favorable environment and location, thus aiming to boost synergy and international reach.
