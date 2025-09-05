Left Menu

Russia Ramps Up Local Apps Amid Mobile Internet Blackouts

In response to mobile internet outages meant to disrupt Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia has prioritized local apps over foreign ones. A list was released featuring government services, marketplaces, and the Mir payment system, while excluding foreign platforms like WhatsApp. The push underscores Russia's intent to control the local digital sphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:15 IST
Russia Ramps Up Local Apps Amid Mobile Internet Blackouts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has released a list of local apps guaranteed to function during mobile internet blackouts, an increasingly frequent move aimed at disrupting Ukrainian drone attacks. Highlighting local platforms like state-backed messenger MAX and the Mir payment system, the list excludes foreign services such as WhatsApp.

The Digital Development Ministry claims a "special technical solution" allows these apps to operate uninterrupted during shutdowns, intended for security. While the ministry made no reference to Ukraine, regional governors cite these measures as necessary to thwart drone navigation.

The effort underscores a broader push for home-grown internet services and control over Russia's digital space, intensified by the conflict with foreign tech platforms following the 2022 Ukraine war onset. The absence of apps like YouTube and WhatsApp, despite their massive user bases, reflects this nationalist initiative.

TRENDING

1
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
2
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global
3
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.

Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 mill...

 Global
4
Fed Rate Cut Hints Amid Slowing Job Growth Weigh on U.S. Stocks

Fed Rate Cut Hints Amid Slowing Job Growth Weigh on U.S. Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025