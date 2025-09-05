Russia Ramps Up Local Apps Amid Mobile Internet Blackouts

Russia has released a list of local apps guaranteed to function during mobile internet blackouts, an increasingly frequent move aimed at disrupting Ukrainian drone attacks. Highlighting local platforms like state-backed messenger MAX and the Mir payment system, the list excludes foreign services such as WhatsApp.

The Digital Development Ministry claims a "special technical solution" allows these apps to operate uninterrupted during shutdowns, intended for security. While the ministry made no reference to Ukraine, regional governors cite these measures as necessary to thwart drone navigation.

The effort underscores a broader push for home-grown internet services and control over Russia's digital space, intensified by the conflict with foreign tech platforms following the 2022 Ukraine war onset. The absence of apps like YouTube and WhatsApp, despite their massive user bases, reflects this nationalist initiative.