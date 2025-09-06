Left Menu

U.S. Moves to Restrict Chinese Drones, Elevating Trade Tensions

The U.S. plans to restrict imports of Chinese drones and heavy-duty vehicles, citing national security concerns. Rules could be issued this month to address risks involving technology integral to drones and vehicles. The actions follow a pattern of tightening regulations on Chinese products under both Trump and Biden administrations.

06-09-2025
The Trump administration is moving to restrict or potentially ban imports of Chinese drones and medium to heavy-duty vehicles, citing national security concerns. Announced by the U.S. Commerce Department, the rules could be issued as early as this month, focusing on information and communications technology linked to drones and vehicles exceeding 10,000 pounds from nations like China and other foreign adversaries.

No specific details about the import rules have been provided. Both the Commerce Department and the Chinese Embassy in Washington declined immediate comment. Chinese imports, particularly from DJI, the largest drone manufacturer, represent the bulk of U.S. commercial drone market sales.

The proposed restrictions continue the regulatory trajectory set under Democratic former President Joe Biden's administration, which finalized rules set to effectively exclude most Chinese cars and trucks from the U.S. market by late 2026. Additionally, President Trump signed executive orders aimed at strengthening defenses against threatening drones and boosting U.S. drone manufacturing.

