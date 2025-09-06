U.S. Takes Bold Stance with New Sanctions on Hostage Diplomacy

President Donald Trump initiated a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy on Friday by signing an executive order that could label countries as state sponsors of wrongful detention. This order enables Washington to apply punitive measures, including sanctions, against nations that detain Americans unjustly.

Senior officials indicated that China, Iran, and Afghanistan are among the countries under scrutiny for 'hostage diplomacy.' Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that using Americans as leverage will attract severe consequences, reinforcing the administration's commitment to prioritizing American lives.

Since January, Trump's government has facilitated the release of 72 detained Americans, and Friday's announcement underscores their dedication to protecting U.S. citizens abroad. Officials confirm that sanctions will be imposed similarly to Foreign Terrorist Organization designations, including export controls and entry bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)