Trump Acts Against 'Hostage Diplomacy': New Executive Order Targets Wrongful Detention of Americans

President Trump signed an executive order enabling the U.S. to designate countries engaged in wrongful detention of Americans as state sponsors, with sanctions to follow. The order targets nations like China, Iran, and Afghanistan, aiming to protect Americans abroad through punitive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that could lead to countries being labeled as state sponsors of wrongful detention. This move allows the U.S. to impose sanctions on nations using Americans as bargaining chips, specifically targeting countries like China, Iran, and Afghanistan.

"The bottom line: Anyone who uses an American as a bargaining chip will pay the price," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The announcement emphasized the administration's focus on prioritizing both American interests and the safety of its detained citizens abroad.

The strategy involves sanctions, export controls, and visa restrictions akin to those used against Foreign Terrorist Organizations. Officials report success in negotiating the release of 72 Americans from countries such as Russia and Afghanistan since January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

