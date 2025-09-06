Trump Acts Against 'Hostage Diplomacy': New Executive Order Targets Wrongful Detention of Americans

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that could lead to countries being labeled as state sponsors of wrongful detention. This move allows the U.S. to impose sanctions on nations using Americans as bargaining chips, specifically targeting countries like China, Iran, and Afghanistan.

"The bottom line: Anyone who uses an American as a bargaining chip will pay the price," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The announcement emphasized the administration's focus on prioritizing both American interests and the safety of its detained citizens abroad.

The strategy involves sanctions, export controls, and visa restrictions akin to those used against Foreign Terrorist Organizations. Officials report success in negotiating the release of 72 Americans from countries such as Russia and Afghanistan since January.

