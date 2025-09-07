Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

A Russian tanker carrying a significant load of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project has recently departed from a port in China, according to shiptracking data. The vessel, named Voskhod, was seen navigating southward after leaving the Tieshan LNG terminal located in Guangxi's southwestern region.

Data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) reveals that the tanker, flagged under Russia, was filled with 150,000 cubic meters of LNG at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan, northern Siberia, on July 19. This shipment represents the second cargo to arrive in China from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, with the first being delivered by the tanker Arctic Mulan to the Beihai LNG terminal in late August.

However, Reuters has noted that it has not yet been confirmed whether the LNG was offloaded at the Tieshan port.