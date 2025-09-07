Left Menu

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

A Russian LNG tanker, loaded with 150,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, has departed a Chinese port. This marks the second cargo shipment from the project to China since its inception last year.

Updated: 07-09-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:29 IST
A Russian tanker carrying a significant load of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project has recently departed from a port in China, according to shiptracking data. The vessel, named Voskhod, was seen navigating southward after leaving the Tieshan LNG terminal located in Guangxi's southwestern region.

Data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) reveals that the tanker, flagged under Russia, was filled with 150,000 cubic meters of LNG at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan, northern Siberia, on July 19. This shipment represents the second cargo to arrive in China from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, with the first being delivered by the tanker Arctic Mulan to the Beihai LNG terminal in late August.

However, Reuters has noted that it has not yet been confirmed whether the LNG was offloaded at the Tieshan port.

