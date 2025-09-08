Cyprus Eyes UAE Partnership for Ambitious Subsea Cable Project

Cyprus has initiated talks with the United Arab Emirates regarding collaboration on a subsea power cable supported by EU financing, intended to connect Europe with the eastern Mediterranean. This move reinforces Cyprus's dedication to the high-stakes project, despite a recent inquiry launched by European prosecutors concerning possible criminal activities.

During a recent statement, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides highlighted his engagement with the UAE to potentially form a joint partnership, following remarks by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urging clarity from Cyprus on its stance. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to the cable, which will also connect to Israel.

The ambitious project, once spearheaded by a Cyprus-based operator and now led by Greek transmission operator IPTO, promises to establish the longest and deepest high-voltage cable globally. Cyprus continues to seek clarifications on the project's costs and delays, aiming to ensure its feasibility and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)