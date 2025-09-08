Left Menu

Nepal Erupts: Social Media Shutdown Sparks Parliament Protest

Nepali police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse young protesters attempting to storm parliament over a social media shutdown. The government blocked platforms like Facebook due to concerns over fake IDs and misinformation, sparking public outrage and demands to tackle corruption instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:06 IST
Nepal Erupts: Social Media Shutdown Sparks Parliament Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepali police clashed with thousands of young protesters on Monday, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to dispel crowds attempting to breach parliament during a demonstration. The unrest erupted in response to a government-imposed social media shutdown and allegations of official corruption.

In a recent crackdown, Nepal restricted access to major social media platforms such as Facebook after these services failed to comply with registration requirements. Authorities cited concerns over the proliferation of hate speech, fake news, and criminal activities facilitated by accounts using fake IDs as justification for the move.

A curfew was enforced around the parliament as protesters attempted to break through a police barricade. Demonstrators, many in school uniforms, brandished placards demanding an end to corruption and the reinstatement of social media access. Meanwhile, critics argue that the government's actions undermine free expression while failing to address systemic corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Seeks Re-Entry for Workers Post-Massive U.S. Immigration Raid

South Korea Seeks Re-Entry for Workers Post-Massive U.S. Immigration Raid

 Global
2
London's Transport Turmoil: Tube Strikes Cause Chaos in the Capital

London's Transport Turmoil: Tube Strikes Cause Chaos in the Capital

 United Kingdom
3
Assam's Stand: The Ongoing Pushback Against Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Assam's Stand: The Ongoing Pushback Against Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
4
Nepal Erupts: Protests Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Turn Deadly

Nepal Erupts: Protests Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Turn Deadly

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025