Nepal Erupts: Social Media Shutdown Sparks Parliament Protest

Nepali police clashed with thousands of young protesters on Monday, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to dispel crowds attempting to breach parliament during a demonstration. The unrest erupted in response to a government-imposed social media shutdown and allegations of official corruption.

In a recent crackdown, Nepal restricted access to major social media platforms such as Facebook after these services failed to comply with registration requirements. Authorities cited concerns over the proliferation of hate speech, fake news, and criminal activities facilitated by accounts using fake IDs as justification for the move.

A curfew was enforced around the parliament as protesters attempted to break through a police barricade. Demonstrators, many in school uniforms, brandished placards demanding an end to corruption and the reinstatement of social media access. Meanwhile, critics argue that the government's actions undermine free expression while failing to address systemic corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)