Violent Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Allegations

Protests erupted in Nepal as police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds attempting to enter parliament, protesting a social media ban and alleged government corruption. The government blocked platforms like Facebook for failing to register, citing misuse. One person died, and several were injured in clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal witnessed violent protests as thousands marched against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption. Police resorted to using tear gas and rubber bullets to control crowds trying to break into the parliament building.

Authorities imposed a curfew around the legislative complex, yet unrest persisted with demonstrators carrying national flags and anti-corruption slogans. The government cited misuse by fake ID holders as the reason for the social media ban, blocking platforms like Facebook.

The incident resulted in one confirmed death and multiple injuries. Critics argue that such shutdowns suppress free expression, yet governments globally are tightening social media oversight for security and misinformation concerns.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

