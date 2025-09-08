Violent Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Allegations

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal witnessed violent protests as thousands marched against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption. Police resorted to using tear gas and rubber bullets to control crowds trying to break into the parliament building.

Authorities imposed a curfew around the legislative complex, yet unrest persisted with demonstrators carrying national flags and anti-corruption slogans. The government cited misuse by fake ID holders as the reason for the social media ban, blocking platforms like Facebook.

The incident resulted in one confirmed death and multiple injuries. Critics argue that such shutdowns suppress free expression, yet governments globally are tightening social media oversight for security and misinformation concerns.