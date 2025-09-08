Violent Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Allegations
Protests erupted in Nepal as police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds attempting to enter parliament, protesting a social media ban and alleged government corruption. The government blocked platforms like Facebook for failing to register, citing misuse. One person died, and several were injured in clashes.
In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal witnessed violent protests as thousands marched against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption. Police resorted to using tear gas and rubber bullets to control crowds trying to break into the parliament building.
Authorities imposed a curfew around the legislative complex, yet unrest persisted with demonstrators carrying national flags and anti-corruption slogans. The government cited misuse by fake ID holders as the reason for the social media ban, blocking platforms like Facebook.
The incident resulted in one confirmed death and multiple injuries. Critics argue that such shutdowns suppress free expression, yet governments globally are tightening social media oversight for security and misinformation concerns.
ALSO READ
Nepal Erupts: Social Media Shutdown Sparks Parliament Protest
Japan's Political Crossroads: Leadership Race Amid Parliamentary Shake Up
Japan's Ishiba resigns following calls to take responsibility for historic defeat in July's parliamentary election, reports AP.
BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians
UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday