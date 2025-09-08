SRM Tech and Enmovil Forge Strategic AI Partnership to Revolutionize Supply Chains

In a significant move, SRM Tech, a leader in technology solutions, has announced a partnership with Enmovil to integrate AI-driven supply chain solutions across key industries, including Automotive and Healthcare. The agreement was signed at SRM Tech's Chennai headquarters, enhancing the company's technology portfolio with advanced analytics and strategic intelligence.

The collaboration seeks to combine SRM's digital transformation prowess with Enmovil's AI-native supply chain platform, focusing on real-time analytics and dispatch orchestration. This will help tackle various business challenges, offering predictive, data-driven insights that facilitate agile operations and measurable growth for enterprises in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Enmovil's CEO, Ravi Bulusu, highlighted the need for AI in overcoming supply chain inefficiencies, emphasizing that current ERP systems fall short. By partnering with SRM Tech, Enmovil aims to elevate its global reach, providing adaptable supply chain ecosystems that are both efficient and resilient. The partnership marks a pivotal step in reimagining supply chain transformation through AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)