China Unveils Ambitious AI-Energy Integration Plan
China announced a new strategy to merge AI with the energy sector, aiming for breakthroughs in computing power and algorithms. With AI firms growing significantly, the plan sets 2027 as a target year for significant technological advancements. Over 40,000 smart factories and a substantial investment fund back this initiative.
In a significant move on Monday, China unveiled a plan to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with the energy sector, aiming to achieve breakthroughs in critical technologies such as data use, computing power, and algorithms.
The announcement coincided with new data showing a considerable increase in AI firms within China, rising from 1,400 to 5,000 in five years, as reported by Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, at the World Smart Industry Expo in Chongqing.
The joint plan, issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration, targets 2027 to establish an innovation system for AI-energy integration. Significant investments have been made, including a 60-billion-yuan fund, to support this ambitious effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
