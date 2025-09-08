Left Menu

Philips Sleep Apnea Device Recall: A Lingering Controversy

Despite media reports suggesting a fresh investigation, France has not initiated a new probe into Philips' recall of sleep apnea devices. The 2021 recall affected millions globally due to health risks associated with degrading foam. Ongoing legal proceedings still impact Philips' market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent twist to an ongoing issue, France has not commenced a new investigation into Philips' recall of sleep apnea devices, countering reports of fresh criminal proceedings. The initial recall in 2021 involved about 15 million devices worldwide, with 350,000 units impacted in France. The recall was due to concerns over the deterioration of polyurethane foam which posed health risks including headaches, respiratory irritation, and potential cancer risks.

Philips' ongoing legal troubles from 2023 pertain to allegations concerning the company's actions leading up to and during the 2021 recall, a spokesperson for the Dutch healthcare technology firm revealed in an email to Reuters. The proceedings, however, are not directly related to the safety and quality of Philips' current products in France, the spokesperson emphasized.

This ongoing legal saga affects Philips' financial health, as evident from their shares dropping 1.3% after initially plummeting nearly 5% on the news of a supposed new French investigation. Last year, Philips had agreed to a $1.1 billion settlement in the United States linked to the recall issue.

