Espionage Scandal: Czech Republic Expels Belarusian Diplomat
The Czech Republic is expelling a Belarusian diplomat over espionage allegations. The move follows a joint intelligence operation with Romania and Hungary that disrupted a Belarusian spy network in Europe. Relations between Belarus and Central Europe have worsened since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The Czech Republic is taking decisive action against alleged espionage by expelling a Belarusian diplomat, according to an announcement made by the Foreign Ministry on Monday.
The expulsion is linked to a joint effort by the Czech, Romanian, and Hungarian intelligence services to dismantle a Belarusian spy network reportedly operating in Europe. This development further strains already deteriorating relations between Minsk and several Central European nations, attributed to Belarus's allegiance with Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
While the Czech and Romanian governments are taking a firm stance, Hungary has continued to maintain favorable diplomatic ties with Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian embassy in Prague has yet to issue a statement in response to the allegations and expulsion.
