Espionage Scandal: Czech Republic Expels Belarusian Diplomat

The Czech Republic is expelling a Belarusian diplomat over espionage allegations. The move follows a joint intelligence operation with Romania and Hungary that disrupted a Belarusian spy network in Europe. Relations between Belarus and Central Europe have worsened since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Updated: 08-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Czech Republic is taking decisive action against alleged espionage by expelling a Belarusian diplomat, according to an announcement made by the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The expulsion is linked to a joint effort by the Czech, Romanian, and Hungarian intelligence services to dismantle a Belarusian spy network reportedly operating in Europe. This development further strains already deteriorating relations between Minsk and several Central European nations, attributed to Belarus's allegiance with Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While the Czech and Romanian governments are taking a firm stance, Hungary has continued to maintain favorable diplomatic ties with Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian embassy in Prague has yet to issue a statement in response to the allegations and expulsion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

