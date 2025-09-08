Espionage Scandal: Czech Republic Expels Belarusian Diplomat

The Czech Republic is taking decisive action against alleged espionage by expelling a Belarusian diplomat, according to an announcement made by the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The expulsion is linked to a joint effort by the Czech, Romanian, and Hungarian intelligence services to dismantle a Belarusian spy network reportedly operating in Europe. This development further strains already deteriorating relations between Minsk and several Central European nations, attributed to Belarus's allegiance with Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While the Czech and Romanian governments are taking a firm stance, Hungary has continued to maintain favorable diplomatic ties with Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian embassy in Prague has yet to issue a statement in response to the allegations and expulsion.

(With inputs from agencies.)