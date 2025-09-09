Left Menu

China and North Korea Strengthen Ties on Founding Anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emphasizing China's readiness to enhance strategic communication and cooperation with North Korea. This comes in light of the 77th anniversary of North Korea's founding and follows Kim's recent visit to Beijing for a military parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 08:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, marking the 77th anniversary of North Korea's founding. Xi conveyed China's eagerness to strengthen strategic communication with its neighboring ally.

The Chinese state media highlighted this message as a commitment to deepening the relationship between the two countries. Xi expressed a desire to maintain close collaboration, focusing on regional and global peace and development initiatives.

Last week, Kim Jong Un traveled to Beijing on his special train to participate in a grand Chinese military parade. The event, attended by prominent leaders including Xi and Russia's Vladimir Putin, underscores the diplomatic ties being reinforced between these nations.

