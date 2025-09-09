China and North Korea Strengthen Ties on Founding Anniversary

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, marking the 77th anniversary of North Korea's founding. Xi conveyed China's eagerness to strengthen strategic communication with its neighboring ally.

The Chinese state media highlighted this message as a commitment to deepening the relationship between the two countries. Xi expressed a desire to maintain close collaboration, focusing on regional and global peace and development initiatives.

Last week, Kim Jong Un traveled to Beijing on his special train to participate in a grand Chinese military parade. The event, attended by prominent leaders including Xi and Russia's Vladimir Putin, underscores the diplomatic ties being reinforced between these nations.