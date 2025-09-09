Left Menu

Dior Faces Penalties for Data Mismanagement in Shanghai

Dior's Shanghai branch illegally transferred customer data to France, causing a data breach in May. China's public security highlighted Dior's failure to conduct security assessments, notify users, and encrypt data. An administrative penalty was enforced, and Dior has yet to comment.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dior's Shanghai branch faces scrutiny and penalties after illegally transferring customer data to its French headquarters, leading to a data leak in May, according to China's public security authority.

Authorities highlighted multiple breaches, noting the absence of required security assessments before transferring data overseas. Additionally, Dior failed to notify users or encrypt data appropriately, violating regulations.

The local public security authority has imposed an administrative penalty on the company. As of now, Dior has not responded to requests for comments from Reuters.

