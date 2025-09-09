Dior Faces Penalties for Data Mismanagement in Shanghai

Dior's Shanghai branch faces scrutiny and penalties after illegally transferring customer data to its French headquarters, leading to a data leak in May, according to China's public security authority.

Authorities highlighted multiple breaches, noting the absence of required security assessments before transferring data overseas. Additionally, Dior failed to notify users or encrypt data appropriately, violating regulations.

The local public security authority has imposed an administrative penalty on the company. As of now, Dior has not responded to requests for comments from Reuters.