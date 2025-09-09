Hexaware Elevates to Gold Standard in Sustainability
Hexaware Technologies has been awarded a gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 5% of global companies for sustainability performance. With a score increase from 70 to 82, Hexaware showcases strengthened sustainability through improved governance, ethical practices, and low-carbon operations.
- Country:
- India
Hexaware Technologies, a prominent name in IT solutions, has achieved a gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis, elevating its status significantly in the global sustainability arena.
The company's score jumped from 70 to 82, now placing it in the prestigious 98th percentile among all firms assessed by EcoVadis over the past year. This achievement recognizes Hexaware as part of the top 5% of companies worldwide for sustainability performance, highlighting significant progress in policies, actions, and measurable outcomes.
Hexaware continues to fortify its sustainability program with enhanced board oversight, identification of clear ownership, and independent reviews. It maintains a focus on low-carbon operations, strong labor, and human rights practices, as well as ethical governance and responsible procurement. The company plans to further its efforts with enhanced value-chain engagement, sharper KPI tracking, and third-party benchmarking to sustain momentum and deliver measurable results for all stakeholders.
