Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Monitors $6.9B Positions in 30-Year Bonds

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued a call for large position reports on its 30-year bonds with 4-5/8% interest due in February 2055. Reports are required from entities holding positions equal to or exceeding $6.9 billion. This measure aims to enhance monitoring of bond market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:40 IST
U.S. Treasury Monitors $6.9B Positions in 30-Year Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday a directive for large position reports on its 4-5/8% 30-year bonds maturing in February 2055. This directive targets entities with holdings meeting or exceeding $6.9 billion as of June 2.

These reports must be submitted to the Treasury by 12:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) this coming Monday. The objective is to provide the Treasury with better insights into the concentration of bond positions.

Through these reports, the Treasury aims to improve its monitoring of supply and demand dynamics in specific securities, thus enhancing the department's market understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Family's Extreme Step Amidst Financial Struggles

Tragedy Strikes: Family's Extreme Step Amidst Financial Struggles

 India
2
UN Chief Condemns Israel's Actions in Qatar

UN Chief Condemns Israel's Actions in Qatar

 Global
3
ECI Tightens Political Party Registration with New Verification Protocols

ECI Tightens Political Party Registration with New Verification Protocols

 India
4
Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation's progress: President Murmu to Radhakrishnan.

Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025