U.S. Treasury Monitors $6.9B Positions in 30-Year Bonds

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday a directive for large position reports on its 4-5/8% 30-year bonds maturing in February 2055. This directive targets entities with holdings meeting or exceeding $6.9 billion as of June 2.

These reports must be submitted to the Treasury by 12:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) this coming Monday. The objective is to provide the Treasury with better insights into the concentration of bond positions.

Through these reports, the Treasury aims to improve its monitoring of supply and demand dynamics in specific securities, thus enhancing the department's market understanding.

