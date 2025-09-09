Cool Collaboration: Shree Refrigerations Partners with Smardt for Data Centre Solutions
Shree Refrigerations Ltd has partnered with Smardt Chillers Pte Ltd, a leader in oil-free chillers, to introduce magnetic bearing chiller technology for data centers. This alliance expands SRL's offerings from defense to the commercial sector, enhancing solutions for the growing data center market in India.
In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the data center cooling market, Shree Refrigerations Ltd (SRL) announced a partnership with Smardt Chillers Pte Ltd. The collaboration aims to leverage Smardt's expertise in oil-free chilling technology.
According to SRL, the association will bring cutting-edge magnetic bearing chiller technology, specially tailored for mission-critical data center applications, to the Indian market. This aligns with SRL's broader strategy to expand beyond its traditional defense base.
'This partnership marks a significant step in delivering efficient cooling solutions to India's burgeoning data center sector,' said RG Shende, Chairman and Managing Director of SRL. The company has already installed over 40 magnetic bearing chillers in India, underscoring its competence in advanced cooling technologies.
