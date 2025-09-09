Tribunal Fines Elon Musk's Platform X for Violating Intimate Image Protection

In a landmark case, a Canadian civil tribunal has penalized Elon Musk's social media platform, X, for its non-compliance with an order to remove a non-consensual intimate image. The British Columbia Civil Resolution Tribunal had ruled in March that the image violated provincial law.

The tribunal instructed X to delete the image, but the company instead geofenced it, allowing users outside Canada to view it. Tribunal vice chair Eric Regehr rejected X's claim that the tribunal overstepped its constitutional authority, emphasizing the company's failure to follow a straightforward protection order.

This case is noteworthy as it's the first to impose a penalty on an internet intermediary like X. The tribunal fined the company C$100,000 and indicated further penalties could follow if compliance is not met. The British Columbia Ministry of Attorney General highlighted the expectation for X to comply with the tribunal's ruling.