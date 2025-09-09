Left Menu

Tribunal Fines Elon Musk's Platform X for Violating Intimate Image Protection

The Canadian Civil Resolution Tribunal fined X, a social media platform controlled by Elon Musk, for not removing a non-consensual intimate image. The tribunal ruled the image violated the Intimate Image Protection Act. X argued the tribunal lacked authority, but the argument was dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark case, a Canadian civil tribunal has penalized Elon Musk's social media platform, X, for its non-compliance with an order to remove a non-consensual intimate image. The British Columbia Civil Resolution Tribunal had ruled in March that the image violated provincial law.

The tribunal instructed X to delete the image, but the company instead geofenced it, allowing users outside Canada to view it. Tribunal vice chair Eric Regehr rejected X's claim that the tribunal overstepped its constitutional authority, emphasizing the company's failure to follow a straightforward protection order.

This case is noteworthy as it's the first to impose a penalty on an internet intermediary like X. The tribunal fined the company C$100,000 and indicated further penalties could follow if compliance is not met. The British Columbia Ministry of Attorney General highlighted the expectation for X to comply with the tribunal's ruling.

