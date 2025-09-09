Left Menu

Snapchat Under Scrutiny: Protecting Minors from Illegal Vape Sales

The Dutch consumer rights watchdog ACM is investigating Snapchat for potential failures to protect minors from illegal vape sales on its platform. This investigation aligns with the EU's Digital Services Act, which mandates adequate protection for minors online. Snapchat responds by emphasizing its commitment to user safety.

The Dutch consumer protection agency ACM announced an investigation into Snapchat on Tuesday. The inquiry focuses on whether the social media platform is adequately protecting minors from illegal vape sales, a critical issue regulated under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA).

The ACM cites a responsibility for platforms like Snapchat to ensure a safe online environment for young users and to prevent the sale of illegal products such as vapes to individuals under 18. According to the ACM, there are sufficient signs of potential DSA violations by Snapchat, warranting the investigation.

Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc, expressed their seriousness regarding the matter and pledged cooperation with the inquiry. A spokesperson highlighted the company's ongoing efforts to combat misuse on the platform, including investments in detection technology and educational resources. Meanwhile, the ACM is working alongside the European Commission but refrained from commenting further or providing a timeline for the investigation.

