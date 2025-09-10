Apple Unveils iPhone Air Amid Tariff Challenges: A Tech Revolution

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled its latest iPhone lineup, including the new iPhone Air, which is slimmer and sports a high-density battery and an advanced processor. Despite U.S. tariffs impacting its profits, the tech giant decided to keep its pricing consistent, launching the iPhone Air at $999.

The product debut highlighted Apple's strategic pricing to counteract potential consumer spending slowdown due to tariffs. CEO Tim Cook praised the innovation, calling it the 'biggest leap ever for iPhone.' The upgrades aim to compete directly with Samsung's offerings, including its Galaxy S25 Edge and folding models gaining traction in China.

Apple's event showcased not only iPhones but also updated AirPods Pro and Apple Watch models. Notably, the AirPods Pro 3 introduces live translation features, and the Apple Watch will soon offer a blood pressure monitor, pending regulatory approval. These moves are seen as Apple's efforts to solidify its market position amidst evolving tech demands.