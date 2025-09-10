Garuda Aerospace Drones: The Unsung Heroes of India's Disaster Relief Efforts
Garuda Aerospace drones have been pivotal in providing aid to flood-stricken areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The drones, used for delivering supplies and conducting aerial surveys, illustrate technological innovation aiding disaster relief. Garuda Aerospace has consistently supported crisis efforts, from the COVID-19 pandemic to various natural disasters.
Drones manufactured by Garuda Aerospace have emerged as crucial tools in aiding flood-stricken regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. With heavy rainfall leading to floods and landslides, these drones have been instrumental in ferrying supplies to areas cut off by the disaster, showcasing the pivotal role of technology in humanitarian aid.
Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, highlighted their contribution by detailing the deployment of over 10 drones to assist the Indian Army in ongoing flood-relief operations. These drones have successfully delivered 300 kg of essential supplies, such as food, medicines, and water, ensuring timely help for isolated communities.
The drones' utility extends beyond relief delivery; they also perform aerial surveys to evaluate damage, identify vulnerable zones, and streamline relief coordination. This approach, which has shown success in other operations, underscores Garuda Aerospace's commitment to disaster management while enhancing collaboration with governmental agencies.
