Esri India and Dhruva Space Partnership Revolutionizes Satellite Data Accessibility

In a significant move to improve satellite data accessibility, Esri India has formed a strategic partnership with Hyderabad-based space start-up Dhruva Space. The collaboration will leverage Esri's advanced ArcGIS technology to enhance Dhruva's AstraView service, creating a unified ecosystem from over 200 satellites.

This partnership aims to expedite the adoption of space-based data for urban planning, disaster management, and infrastructure development. Esri India's managing director Agendra Kumar emphasized the potential for this collaboration to drive data-driven governance and sustainable growth nationwide.

The memorandum of understanding between Esri India and Dhruva Space was signed at the Esri India User Conference 2025. By integrating Esri's robust GIS capabilities with Dhruva's satellite imagery, the collaboration will offer decision-makers across industries timely and high-quality geospatial insights.

