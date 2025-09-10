Klarna CEO Reflects: AI's Impact on Efficiency Meets Caution

In a candid interview with Reuters, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski admitted that the Swedish fintech company's aggressive adoption of artificial intelligence to slash operating costs may have been premature.

The revelation came on the heels of Klarna's successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange, with shares surging 30% above the initial public offering price. Siemiatkowski reflected on the company's costly AI transition, noting significant job cuts and vendor changes made in pursuit of efficiency.

Despite the initial overreach, Klarna is recalibrating its strategy to focus on enhancing services for customers and merchants, signaling a more balanced approach between cost savings and product development.

