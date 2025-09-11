Left Menu

New Visa Category in Talks for South Korean Workers

South Korea and the United States are discussing a potential new visa category specifically for South Korean workers, following the recent detention of 300 workers in Georgia. The discussions were held between South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with further decisions pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-09-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 04:56 IST
New Visa Category in Talks for South Korean Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a recent diplomatic exchange, South Korea and the United States have initiated discussions to establish a new visa category tailored for South Korean workers. The conversation follows last week's detention of approximately 300 South Korean workers at an automobile project site in Georgia. The talks were confirmed on Thursday by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

Significant developments in this matter took place during a meeting between Foreign Minister Cho and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Both parties are examining solutions to prevent future disruptions for South Korean workers in the United States. The chartered plane carrying the detained workers is scheduled to leave the U.S. later today, according to Cho.

While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not yet provided a comment on the situation, both nations are keen on resolving the immigration concerns. The discussions emphasize the importance of accommodating the increasing workforce demands in critical industry sectors while ensuring compliance with existing immigration laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

